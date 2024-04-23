Summer School Electronics Reunites the Old and New with the Class Reunion.

Syracuse, NY – April 23, 2024 – Summer School Electronics Class Reunion combines their take on a 90’s Russian Muff with their 2020’s Trash Panda wired in parallel with a master volume & blend knobs.

Each side features its own Drive and Tone knobs as well as Diode Selection toggle. (BLACK KNOBS = 90’S MUFF, GREEN KNOBS = TRASH PANDA) By tweaking the parameters, the user can open a world of tones which makes The Class Reunion a versatile drive, as well as a Riff-Writing-Machine.

The silicon setting on the muff side (BLACK KNOBS) is a more standard classic muff sound, while the LED setting creates a darker sound with more low-end. The LED setting on the Trash Panda side (GREEN KNOBS) is the classic amp-like overdrive from our Trash Panda, while the silicon setting is a lower output, but provides a crispier fizzier drive. By mixing these diode settings with the blend knob, the user can create so many sonic flavors, making this a reliable pedal for studio or live performance, as well as an addicting pedal to play at home and explore new tones and ideas.

Each pedal offers the following features:

Independent Drive, Tone and Diode selection for each side of the circuit

Master Volume and Blend controls

Hand Built in Syracuse, NY

Lifetime Warranty

9-volt operation and standard DC input.

Summer School Electronics Summer School Electronics was founded by school teacher/musician Mark Turley during the 2020 shutdown. Incorporating School themes and bringing a fun aesthetic to pedalboards worldwide, Summer School Electronics has quickly grown in the boutique pedal market, offering quality pedals with a character all their own.