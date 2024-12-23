Carr Bel-Ray 1×12

Carr Amplifiers are renowned for their build quality and vintage-inspired tones. Not one to rest on his laurels, founder Steve Carr continually pushes the envelope with designs that capture the essence of his favorite vintage amps. His latest is the Bel-Ray.

Available as a stand-alone head or 16-watt 1×12 combo, its three-way toggle switch accesses three classic British voicings; labeled V66, the first is designed to bring the chime of a vintage Vox “Top Boost” while H73 offers the crunch of a Hiwatt DR103, and M68 the punch of a ’68 Marshall plexi.

Under the hood you’ll find a pair of EL84s, two 12AX7s and an EF86 in the preamp, along with an EZ81 rectifier. The top-mounted panel hosts knobs for Top, Mid, and Bass, a tremolo input with adjustable Speed and Depth, and a knob that controls an attenuator that switches out of full power and limits output along a range from zero to two watts. The cab houses a punchy Fane F25 speaker.

With a Tele plugged in, V66 mode brought the signature chime and jangle made famous by Vox amps, but offering a smoother tone with more muscle and richer harmonics. The Beatles and the Yardbirds would be proud. Switch on the bias-modulated tremolo and the Bel-Ray oozes amazing depth, pulling notes ito a rich, pulsating swampiness.

The M68 voice with a Les Paul yielded thick, aggressive tones with enhanced low-end punch and midrange growl. With the Level knob (output) turned up all the way, it presents crunchy tones worthy of favorite classic-rock anthems.

H73 sat in the middle, with a tight, bright, punchy sound that cut like a knife. Power chords rang open and clear with excellent string-to-string definition and clarity. All three modes were incredibly responsive, with a tactile feel and excellent sustain, even with clean tones.

Regardless of where its controls are set, the Bel-Ray has a lively “pushed” feel that increases with note bloom, sustain, and dynamics as Level is turned up. Carr’s clever High/Low switch lets you choose between an immediate volume blast in the High position or a smoother taper with more-precise control when set to Low. The attenuator’s highest setting, of course, isn’t as punchy or dynamic as full power, but nonetheless produces inspiring tones at whisper volume.

The Carr Bel-Ray is soulful tribute to sounds that shaped rock-and-roll history, delivered with authenticity.

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.