Boss IR-2 Amp & Cabinet

With the rise of home recording, videos, and gigging without amps, Boss has introduced its IR-2 Amp & Cabinet, a small box with a range of amp and cabinet sounds called impulse response (IR) captures.

In a nutshell, impulse responses are not just a simulation, but add the ambience of a room, speaker size, microphone type/distance, etc. Instead of a basic “amp sim,” an IR is a more-accurate representation of guitar tone. You can plug it directly into a PA, recording interface, or powered cabinet and play a gig, with 11 amp choices at your disposal. No traditional amp required.

Working in mono or stereo, the IR-2 possesses two channels as well as bypass (off). The main bank of concentric knobs offers three-band EQ along with Ambience, Level, and Gain. On the back is a USB-C jack to access Boss’ IR Loader software, so you can edit or download favorites. The IR-2 can even function as a stand-alone digital interface for recording guitar or bass.

Tested through a Mac recording system and Fishman Loudbox amp, the IR-2 delivered powerful, full-range tones, strongest toward the crunchy end of the spectrum (think Marshall to Mesa-Boogie). While the direct-guitar-box category is getting crowded, for price and functionality, Boss’ Amp & Cabinet is seriously worth anyone’s attention.

