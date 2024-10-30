Benson Set to Host Breezin’ With The Stars Retreat

In the December ’24 issue of Vintage Guitar, the legendary George Benson discusses his new album, the forthcoming sale of select guitars from his collection, and another new twist – hosting a retreat where everyday players will rub elbows with world-class musicians. Here’s an excerpt.

From January 3 to 6, 2025, you’re hosting a musician’s retreat called Breezin’ With The Stars, at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix.

Yes, and there are some great cats on this retreat. I used to see most of those guys now and then, and they’re all top-flight guitar players. Usually, I’ll see one in Europe, one in this country or that, two or three in the United States or Australia. Now, they’ll be here with me in my territory. Lots of sunshine and beauty everywhere, a few mountains. There will be lots of space, and I expect this will be quite an event.

The list of instructors is mind-blowing – John Scofield, Tommy Emmanuel, Andy Timmons, Stanley Jordan, Isaiah Sharkey, and Rick Beato. Steve Lukather will be there. You’ve worked with him before.

Steve is a great guy and a great guitar player. He brought me a smash with “Turn Your Love Around.” We went around over that song, but wound up putting it on tape. When he heard it back, he said, “Uh, well, maybe (laughs).” But there was no “maybe” in it. That song went straight to the top of the charts. I said, “I’ve been trying to tell you, man! This is a great song!”

Lee Ritenour will also be there. He’s a big fan of yours.

What people don’t know is that at the beginning of “Give Me The Night,” Lee is playing one of the octave parts. I wondered why Quincy Jones called him. I couldn’t imagine him just being a side man on something. Lee is a monster, and Quincy used him because he didn’t particularly like my jazz-guitar sound. He wanted to get me out of the jazz routine. So, he had Lee tune me into a medium sound – something between rock and pop guitar. That’s why that record sounded the way it did – because of Lee Ritenour’s influence.

Is there an overview of what you’re trying to accomplish?

I’ve never done anything like it, but it reminds me of something I was getting ready to do before Breezin’ came out. Howard Roberts came to one of my club dates and we talked about starting a camp in Portland. We were going to invite people from all over the world – like Kenny Burrell, Barney Kessel, and whoever was well-known at that time. I knew a lot of guitar players. It was a great idea, but never got off the ground because of Breezin’; I didn’t need the money anymore (laughs).

This is a continuation of that idea, but better. The quality of the musicianship is just as good, but they’re more well-known, so we’re in a good position.

Will you participate in the sessions?

Whenever I can, I will, because I want to learn something, too (laughs)! I never shut my ears down, and [I always hear] something off the cuff or off the left side that I don’t expect to affect me. It makes me go home, pick up my guitar, and say, “How come I didn’t think of that?” I always add things to everything I learn. That’s the way I think. I’m not an educated musician; I’ve been to music schools, not as a student, but as a guest. I’ve sat in on classes and met some very astute musicians. I’ve learned to listen, and this is the time to keep that going and get some new ideas. – Oscar Jordan

To learn more about Benson’s retreat and/or purchase tickets, go to breezinwiththestars.com