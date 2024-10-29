Omar & the Howlers

Omar Dykes is back! In 2017, the Austin blues-rocker was stricken with a mysterious flesh-eating rash that rendered his massive arms puny. It was doubtful he’d ever play guitar again, let alone punish a Strat. At last, he has returned in fine form.

Superb backing comes from drummer Mike Buck (LeRoi Brothers, Fabulous Thunderbirds), bassist Jason Crisp, and guitarist Eve Monsees (a member of the Bluebonnets who also leads her own group).

Ten great originals are joined appropriately by “Crackin’ Up,” from Bo Diddley – like Omar, a native of McComb, Mississippi. “Gator Man” sounds like a Creedence song if John Fogerty had been reared in the Delta, and Monsees’ baritone growl on “Bad Monkey” matches Dykes’ natural gruff.

“Thousand Pound Gorilla” mines a one-chord riff in the manner of Muddy, Wolf, and Hooker. “Clarksdale, Mississippi” name-checks bluesmen Son House, Charley Patton, Robert Johnson, and others, as Crisp handles electric guitar, with Monsees on acoustic slide and Dykes blowing harp. More than just another entry in the Howlers’ two dozen-plus catalog, this is a most-welcome return for one of Austin’s true treasures.

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.