Fantasy Records is celebrating Susan Tedeschi by reissuing the album that introduced her to lovers of soulful music the world over.

The 25th anniversary edition of 1998’s Just Won’t Burn features all the tracks from the original Tone Cool recording plus five bonus tracks. The album was Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist, went gold, and propelled Tedeschi to greater glory. The original 11 tracks include covers like “Little By Little” by Junior Wells and “Angel From Montgomery” by John Prine.

This younger, more fiery, less-seasoned Tedeschi shows her swinging for the fences as she belts every note like a house on fire. The opener, “Rock Me Right,” is full of badass intensity, growl, and excellent nastiness during her guitar solos. Not only is her singing amazing, she displays blues-approved moxie like on “Little By Little” with aggressive open-string pull-offs.

She tears listeners apart on Tom Hambridge’s “It Hurt So Bad,” and the extended solo on the title track is top-tier electric-blues ecstasy. Bonus tracks include live versions of “Looking For Answers” and the title track with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, as well as outtakes of “Voodoo Woman” and “Waste Of Time.” Tedeschi is a triple-threat!

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.