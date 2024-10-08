Andy Taylor

The former Duran Duran guitarist’s third solo album is his first of new material in 37 years, and it’s lucky to have been completed. Taylor announced in ’22 he had stage-four prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment he says will extend his life by five years. This release was delayed by that and the pandemic.

A rock guitarist/vocalist at heart, Taylor’s ’80s riffs often cut through Duran Duran’s new-wave synthesizers and his chops were really on display with Power Station. So, it’s no surprise this is a rock album with occasional zigzags.

“City of Night” includes varied guitar parts and a memorable chorus, basted with a light punk glaze. Taylor layers the electric parts and acoustic rhythm guitar effectively on “Did it for You.” The horns on both “Gotta Give” and “Reachin’ Out to You” – especially the funky guitar and bass on the latter – would’ve made both a decent fit on the first Power Station album. “Influential Blondes” starts with a clear David Bowie/“Space Oddity” nod, eventually including guitar/saxophone tradeoffs. The dramatic title track ends with a soaring guitar solo. With passion and vigor, Taylor defied mortality to make fresh music. And music is just as powerful as medicine.

