After husband Waylon Jennings’ death 22 years ago, Jessi Colter resumed her recording and performing career with several albums that explored styles within and beyond the “outlaw” sound she shared with him. This time, however, producer Margo Price, an acclaimed contemporary singer/songwriter in her own right, and members of her rock-solid band steer Colter in the right direction, with occasional nods to classic rock and gospel.

Guitarists Alex Munoz (on 12-string), Jamie Davis, steel guitarist/dobroist Luke Schneider, and bassist Kevin Black wrap their powerful sound around Colter’s unencumbered voice while giving her ample space. On the opening/title track, Black’s rock-solid bass drives the band as Munoz slips in sharp slide-guitar figures. Price joins Colter for a duet on the Waylon original “Lost Love Song,” dominated by Colter’s acoustic piano, with Davis joining in at the end.

Munoz’s screaming slide guitar helps push the Delta-rootsy, vintage James Cleveland gospel-rocker “Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus.” Davis adds a subtle, melodic break to the thoughtful “Hard On Easy Street.” Schneider’s subtle steel backing injects color into the Colter composition “Angel in the Fire,” with Davis sliding in delicate acoustic guitar. Colter, with Price’s help, creates a vibrant, compelling effort, made more so by these exceptional sidemen.

