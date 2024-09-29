Levy’s Reveals Fresh Strap Designs for the Fall Season; Expands ‘Amped Leather’ Series

TAMPA, FL – Levy’s Music, a division of Gator Co., is excited to introduce two new collections of guitar straps: the ‘Baldric’ and ‘Denim’ Series. The brand has also expanded its Amped Leather Series straps with three new color options.

The Baldric Series, available in black and distressed black, is crafted from premium garment leather, featuring metal rings and hand-riveted accents. Drawing inspiration from the knights of the Middle Ages, these straps merge timeless appeal with a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll edge.

The Denim Series combines classic denim, soft suede, rugged crazy horse leather, and antique brass hardware to create durable, stylish straps. Players can choose from three distinct colorways: blue denim, light blue wash denim, and green wash denim.

The new additions to Levy’s’ flagship Amped Leather Series maintain the same look, feel and design as their predecessors. Crafted from premium top grain and garment leathers, including thick padding for enhanced shoulder comfort, these straps continue to deliver the same quality and craftsmanship Levy’s is known for, now available in three new color options: black over white lining, white over black lining, and white over white lining

Levy’s Leathers continues to push the boundaries of innovation and design, ensuring that every musician can find a strap that not only supports their instrument but also their unique, artistic identity.