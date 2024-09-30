Hilary Gardner’s jazz/country connection

Classic sounds on “Silver on the Sage”

Hilary Gardner and her band are devout fans of classic cowboy (and other types of) songs that they deliver with intimate arrangements. Here, they offer a take on the 1936 Leo Robin/Ralph Rainger track ,“Silver on the Sage,” just one of the fine tunes on her latest album, “On The Trail with The Lonesome Pines.” She is accompanied by Sasha Papernik on accordion and Justin Poindexter with his ’53 Gibson ES-125 running into a ’51 Valco Oahu. Catch our review in the September issue. Read Now!