In the mid ’90s, Steve Carr was a guitarist playing weekends and working weeknights as a waiter in a swank French restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In 1998, he acted on an idea that he’d been kicking around for awhile. Like any picker, he had a refined taste in tone – and in his mind’s eye (ear?) dwelled the perfect amp. With an electronics proficiency developed after several years repairing amps, he bought parts and started building it for himself.

“It combined aspects of my two favorite amps – a ’64 Deluxe Reverb and a modified 50-watt non-Master-Volume Marshall,” he said. “The goal was to put them together, with more power and two channels.”

The result became the Slant 6V, and it launched his company, Carr Amplifiers. We recently chatted with Steve about his 25 years in business.

What spurred you to become a full-time “amp guy”?

In the fall of 1998, I sold the first Slant 6V that I’d built, other than the one for myself. By that time, I’d been leaning into the idea of giving amp-making a go, and in mid 1999, I dedicated myself to it. I had only one dealer at the time – Indoor Storm, in Raleigh, North Carolina. But I packed a van with amps and drove around the Northeast and Midwest, intent on creating a network; Matchless had just gone out of business (Ed. Note: Matchless resumed operations in ’01.) and I figured there was space for a new brand, so I visited their dealers. I picked up a handful, which propelled us forward.

I owe a lot to Indoor Storm because they went out on a limb and ordered amps from me as a new builder, and they taught me about how retail business works. They also really pushed the brand.

After the Slant 6V, what was your next model?

In May of ’99, I introduced the Rambler, which is like a blackface Princeton Reverb with a tweed Pro power section. I have especially fond memories of the Rambler because about a month after I started sending them to dealers, I quit my day job, fingers crossed that I wouldn’t have to go begging to get it back (laughs).

In those early days, did you give much thought to how you’d expand the line?

Not really, and things grew organically over time; I added a new amp every one to two years while discontinuing amps that didn’t sell. That has worked well and gives me time to conceptualize new ideas, work through designs, and do the associated work – faceplate design, transformer and chassis designs, logos. Typically, it takes a year to create a new model, and I often end up in a different place than where the concept started. Amps lead me to what they want to be, like a sonic divining rod (laughs).

What has – and continues to – set your amps apart?

I think it’s the original designs that combine the vibe and feel of classic amps. I bring what I like most in archetypal amps and add usable new features and extended sonic range. I think of myself as a collage artist who brings together various vibes while adding my own tweaks.

Also, our component choices are deliberate and marry new with old, for organic feel – carbon-comp resistors from the ’50s and ’60s, Solen Fast Caps in the power supply, U.S.-made Jupiter signal caps and custom TMI transformers. I try so many things

Another key element is our cabinetry. We’re one of the very few companies that builds cabs in-house, which allows us to be very stylish and offer unparalleled quality.

When did you hire your first employee?

My first employee was hired in mid 1999 and he worked with me for more than 10 years.

How many do you have now?

We have seven full-time and five part-time. Two of the guys have close to 20 years with us.

What are your goals or expectations moving forward?

I want to stay creative and keep coming up with fun models. These days, I like to stray further from the Fender and Marshall midpoints.

What are your thoughts on the industry in 2023, and what do you hope the future holds?

My hope is people continue to love playing guitar. There was a lot of talk in the 2000s about kids not getting into it and that guitar was fading away, but we haven’t seen that play out. Guitar is here to stay, and Carr Amps is lucky to be part of its progress. Twenty-five years of handcrafted electronics and cabinetry combined with honest customer care are why we’re still here. If it ain’t broke…

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.