It’s easy to summarize Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s raw-yet-modern blues approach. Joined by co-vocalist Noah Hunt, Shepherd delivers a lyric straight up. His remarkable guitar chops allow him to create riveting instrumental interludes that excite yet never overstay their welcome. He doesn’t constantly quote licks from past greats, yet on every break his ideas carry their spirit.

This album’s eight tracks – seven originals and one timeless cover – include Shepherd singing the macho anthem “Bad Intentions” straight over a simple riff, setting the stage for two brief, dazzling lead excursions, the second closing out the song. The title song reflects on embracing the grittier sides of life, with a brief and effective guitar eruption. On Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” he tears into the vocal before setting off a tornado of screaming bends and riffs.

Wah dominates his breathtaking (if brief) solo on both “Sweet & Low” and “Best of Times,” the latter a look at surviving a tough economy. The sole conventional blues, the minor-key shuffle “Ease My Mind,” is pure KWS, yet one could readily imagine it as a Buddy Guy tune. All told, this album affirms the power and durability of the style Shepherd has developed over nearly three decades.

This article originally appeared in VG's December 2023 issue.