Tyler Ramsey – These Ghosts

My recent album, “New Lost Ages,” was recorded in Seattle and produced by Phil Ek, who is incredible at capturing gorgeous guitar sounds. The two main guitars on the album are my late-’60s Guild Starfire V, and for acoustics I used my mid-’50s Harmony H162 Baxendale conversion. I love Scott Baxendale’s work and own three of his converted guitars. In this, video I’m playing the song “These Ghosts” from “New Lost Ages” on the Harmony, with a little assist from my old friend, the Yamaha Portasound! Special thanks to @onetrickponymedia. – Tyler Ramsey