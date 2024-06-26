Guitar Broker Marks 35 Years

Guitar Broker, the Ft. Lauderdale-based dealer of vintage instruments and investment-grade cars, is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Craig Brody and his wife, Patti, started selling guitars and basses full-time in 1989 and moved through progressively larger retail spaces before landing in their current 11,000-square-foot showroom in 2015. Brody still enjoys spending his work days buying and selling.

“When we opened, my father thought I was nuts!” Brody chuckled. “But the car-and guitar passion was a perfect combo to make a fun living. After the pandemic, Patti and I began running the shop open three days a week to the public or by appointment – no more stress from day to day, and we get to enjoy spending time with our kids and grandkids. The shop is well-stocked and will continue to be a force in the guitar business.” – Ward Meeker