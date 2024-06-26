EHX Walking on the Moon Flanger/Filter Matrix

With its mouthful of a name – The Andy Summers Walking On the Moon Flanger/Filter Matrix – the latest Electro-Harmonix stompbox is modeled after Summers’ legendary tone, with nuance that separates it from the jet-plane swoosh of early Van Halen.

While technically a flanger that offers classic swooshy/wobbly tones, the fun is in how the WOTM delivers that deep, sensual chorus heard on hits by The Police, Rush, and Pretenders from the late ’70s to early ’80s.

Functionally, its Color knob determines intensity of the flanger effect, while Range sets the width of the sweep and increases bass dimension. Rate is the speed control, increasing modulation. The Filter Matrix switch adds a chimey dimension without the swooping flange, and Dry Out runs a wet/dry rig. Dig around a bit and you’ll discover Uni-Vibe and vibrato flavors.

To dial-in that vaunted Police tone, simply put all knobs roughly at noon and click the switch left to Flanger mode. Instantly, you’ll hear the glorious timbres of “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle,” and of course, “Walking on the Moon” wafting from your amp. It’s really that simple.

While EHX calls it a flanger, the Walking on the Moon might actually be the best chorus you’ve ever heard.

