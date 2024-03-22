In this era of combination pedals, it makes sense to house similar effects together, as in the Harley Benton Double Vision. A dual-modulation box, it offers chorus and tremolo in one chassis.

Visually split via the lightning-bolt graphic, the left side is chorus, right is tremolo, and each has a dedicated footswitch. Operation couldn’t be easier. Chorus has controls for Level, Depth, and Rate, while Tremolo offers Depth, Bias, and Speed. The only wrinkle might be Bias, which lets you fine-tune the speed of the tremolo after setting it with the Speed knob, helping dial-in the perfect volume pulse. Another notable feature is a central toggle switch that determines the direction of the combined effects – chorus into tremolo, tremolo into chorus, or each side independently (basically deploying the Double Vision’s circuits as two separate stompboxes).

Sonically, the Double Vision offers workhorse modulation. If you want deeply nuanced, detailed chorus and tremolo, this might not be the box for you, but for rock-solid gutbucket sounds, it does the job well, and for a startlingly low price. That earns it a chorus of approval.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.