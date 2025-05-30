Harden Rodeo Boost

Known for building some of the coolest guitars to roll out of Indiana, Harden Engineering recently expanded its line with a low-gain overdrive pedal called the Rodeo Boost.

Bearing the traits of a hand-built/point-to-point effect, it uses Switchcraft jacks, an Alpha potentiometer, and a FET buffer running to a TL072 operational amplifier similar to what is used in the Klon Centaur.

Running between two guitars (a vintage Strat and a Les Paul Standard) and a Bassman clone, the Rodeo shined, especially when maxed, its Gain knob goosing the amp with pleasing, highly usable textures while adding none of the woofy midrange of a Tubescreamer or Klon. Clear yet gainy, it’s the sound of a cranked Bassman with rich overtones, minus the volume. The tailored tones of SRV come to mind, with a pinch of Billy Gibbons.

Rolling off the control Gain increased clarity, but the Rodeo makes a great always-on dirty boost, allowing tonal flexibility and output volume to originate with the guitar’s Volume control. Overall, it’s a tight, smooth, gritty, warm flavor with enough compression to inspire blues-rock greatness. Running on a 9-volt adapter, it cleans up well, is utterly silent, and pushes single-coil or humbucker bridge pickups without sounding like an ice pick.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.