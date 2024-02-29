Don’t Call it Fusion: Julien Kasper’s “Upon a Green Hill”

Beck (et al) Connection!

The music made by Julien Kasper is connected to Miles, Beck, Hendrix, Mahavishnu, and Scofield, but brings its own sound. Need proof? Check this exclusive take on “Upon a Green Hill” from his new self-titled instrumental album of original tracks. As heard on the disc, he’s playing his Fender Custom Shop Wildwood Ten ’59 Tele Custom with Ron Ellis pickups running into the ’64 Vox AC10 you see behind him, a vintage Fender Reverb, and a Jam Pedals Delay Llama Xtreme. Catch our interview with Julien in the February issue. Read Now!