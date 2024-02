“Lester Brown” Live From The Big Lonely

From his home in a forest between Ottawa and Toronto, singer/songwriter/fingerpicker Noah Zacharin entertains us with an exclusive take on “Lester Brown,” from his new album, “Points of Light.” That’s his well-worn number one stage guitar, a Collings OM2H. The ’47 ES-150 in back is just one of several cool vintage instruments in his collection. Catch our review of the album and interview with Noah in the February issue. Read Now!