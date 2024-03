From Finland’s Icy Fjords

Hannu Könönen used his home-assembled guitar to play “Lets’s Surf to the Dawn,” a track from “Sound Recycle Machine,” the latest album by his band, The Doltones. The guitar has a Mosrite-copy neck, pickups, and vibrato attached to a body he made at home. He’s plugged into a 1970 Fender Vibrolux Reverb and a Rikstone amp, made in Finland. Catch our review of the album in the February issue. Read Now!