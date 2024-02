Vintage ES-335 on “And They All Sang”

Famous for supplying charismatic guitar parts while backing Nora Jones and Tracy Chapman, Adam Levy’s latest solo album, “Spry,” is music laden with atmosphere and artistic refinement. Here, he offers a flavor via “And They All Sang.” That’s the ’64 Gibson ES-335 heard most on the disc, running through Fender Blues Junior. Catch our review of the disc and interview with Adam in the February issue. Read Now!