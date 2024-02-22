Corb Lund’s (Acoustic) Roots Rock!

Low-key in the living room

Corb Lund rescued his ’80s Kramer Ferrington from a hair ballad so he could use it to play this exclusive take on “Out On A Limb” from his new album, “El Viejo.” He’s plugged into an early-’80s Fender (Paul Rivera era) Champ 2. “Rivera is my favorite amp guy ever,” Corb says. “I have four Super Champs he designed, and they have the best heavy gain I’ve ever heard, especially through a 2×12 cab.” Behind him is a ’72 Thinline Tele with its original Wide Range Humbuckers. Catch our review of the album in the February issue. Read Now!