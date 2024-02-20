Morley Set to Reissue PWF1 Power Wah Fuzz in Tribute to Cliff Burton

Ward Meeker
In tribute to the late Cliff Burton, Morley is reissuing and modernizing its PWF1 Power Wah Fuzz pedal with switchless activation – just step on the treadle to activate, step off to bypass. Still employing the original’s potentiometer-less electro-optical design, its effect also starts at the more-desirable lower end of its sweep and has a 15db Level control for pushing signal above the mix. Available beginning April 1, its 9.13″ x 5.88″ x 2.75″ housing is dressed in Distressed Chrome finish to mimic the pedal used by Burton and sports Morley’s glow-in-the-dark treadle and toe sticker for easy location on dark stages. It uses 9-volt power by battery or adapter. For more, visit www.morleyproducts.com/power-wah-fuzz//

