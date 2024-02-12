Have Guitar Will Travel 091 – Kenny Vaughan

In Episode 91 of “Have Guitar Will Travel”, host James Patrick Regan circles back with Kenny Vaughan, guitarist in Marty Stuart’s Fabulous Superlatives. Kenny talks about how he started playing thanks in part to his dad’s love of jazz, then later studying with Bill Frisell. They also chat about how Kenny met Marty, how they formed the band, and the gear they use on the road. Of course they dig into Kenny’s work in Nashville studios as well as his L.A. connection with Mike Campbell. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!





Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

