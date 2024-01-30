The Brothers Comatose Cover “Stickshifts and Safetybelts”

“Hardly Strictly Bluegrass” From San Francisco

Here’s a dose of bluegrass flavor courtesy of The Brothers Comatose, playing a cover of Cake’s “Stickshifts & Safetybelts” from their “Ear Snacks” album. Guitarist Ben Morrison is FeaturesFeatureplaying is an early-’50s Gibson LG-2 accompanied by Philip Brezina on fiddle, Addison Levy on a Wayne Henderson F-style mando, Alex Morrison on a ’70s Gibson parts banjo, and Steve Height on upright. The band is one of the acts featured in Dan Forte’s “Check This Action: Bluegrass, Newgrass, Whograss” in the January issue. Read Now!