Levy’s Launches into 2024 with Four New Series of Guitar Straps; Expands ‘Reiner’ Saddle-Style Series

TAMPA, FL – Levy’s Music, a division of Gator Co., is pleased to announce new collections of guitar straps: ‘Outlaw,’ ‘Voyager Pro,’ and ‘Pastel’. The brand has also broadened its recently released collection of reining saddle-inspired straps with the ‘Reiner Deluxe’ Series.

The Outlaw Series straps, available in brown or black, are crafted from premium Crazy Horse leather. Each strap showcases a ‘Wild West’ aesthetic, distinguished by fringe accents and bold prints.

The Voyager Pro Series straps are made from brown Crazy Horse leather. Each strap features a unique window-style cutout that reveals the waxed canvas material underneath. This signature cutout comes in three distinct colors: burgundy, green, and grey.

The Pastel Series pays homage to the American 1950s era with its array of vintage colors, including Spring Orchid, Salmon, and Periwinkle. Each strap is fashioned from garment leather and features a suede backing.

The Reiner Deluxe Series, inspired by the close bond between a horse and rider, builds on the original Reiner Series’ focus on the musician-instrument connection. Available in black or brown, each strap features a Florentine leather construction paired with a plush sheepskin backing.

Levy‘s Leathers continues to push the boundaries of innovation and design, ensuring that every musician can find a strap that not only supports their instrument but also their unique, artistic identity.