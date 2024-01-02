Foghat’s Scott Holt And Roger Earl Go “Drivin’ On”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Latest Lick From Legends Of Boogie-Rock

Foghat guitarist/frontman Scott Holt and founding drummer Roger Earl peeled off this exclusive take on “Drivin’ On,” the first single from the band’s latest album, “Sonic Mojo.” The song was sent to the band by Kim Simmonds and they touched it up to give it the Foghat feel. Scott’s guitar is a custom-built LSL Bad to the Bone 2. “I ordered it when I joined the band, and LSL asked if I wanted them to relic it. I said “Yes! Beat the s**t out of it. I don’t want to worry about putting the first scratch on it.” And so it was! Read our interview with Scott in the December issue. Read Now!