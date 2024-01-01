Sheryl Bailey’s “Homage”

Jazz star’s tribute to Pat Martino – “The Velvet Hammer”

A leading proponent of modern jazz guitar, Sheryl Bailey has recorded with Alan Broadbent, Art Farmer, Urbie Green, Eric Kloss, Steve Kuhn, Roseanna Vitro, and others. She’s also Assistant Chair of Guitar at Berklee College of Music. Her new album, “Homage,” was recorded with her quartet, The SBQ, and several guests; “Every song is a dedication to someone important,” she says. Here, she uses her signature McCurdy Mercury (with ebony bridge and tailpiece) and a Fender Pro Reverb to play “The Velvet Hammer,” in tribute to Pat Martino. Read our review of the album and interview with Sheryl in the December issue. Read Now!