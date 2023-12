Enjoy Tim Lee’s Bass VI Twang

Tim Lee grabbed his Fender Pawn Shop Bass VI modded with a Lindy Fralin JM pickup and Stay-Trem bridge plugged into a Fender Pro Junior (live, he runs a Fender Rumble 500 and Carr Hammerhead) to play a passage from “Float,” a song on the new Bark album, “Loud.” His tone is touched-up with pedals by Xotic, EHX, Keeley, FTelecttronica, and MXR adding drive, boost, fuzz, echo, and phaser. Catch our review in the December issue. Read Now!