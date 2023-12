Fusion Legend Offers Sample From Latest Album, “Uncle John’s Band”

John Scofield and his trio, bassist Vicente Archer and drummer Bill Stewart, jammed this exclusive take on “How Deep,” during a recent soundcheck in Denmark. The track is from his latest album, “Uncle John’s Band,” and he’s playing an ’86 Ibanez AS 200 with Voodoo pickups through reissue blackface Fender Deluxe. Catch our review in the December issue. Read Now!