Today, the mashup of fiery, blues-based guitar and techno beats is fairly commonplace, but 24 years ago it was a radical move for Gary Moore. Now reissued on vinyl, 1999’s A Different Beat combined the sonic richness of British blues with contemporary electronica – not unlike the comeback album by his idol, the late Jeff Beck’s Who Else!, released a mere six months earlier.

Like Beck, the Irish virtuoso was experimenting in the wake of ’90s alt-rock and industrial. Throughout Beat, Moore’s emotional playing is intertwined with urban beats; some songs are more laden with processed rhythms than others. “Go On Home” grooves with pulsating drums – but also stabbing vamps that sound like bottleneck (actually played sans slide on a Vigier fretless guitar). “Lost in Your Love” growls with a rubbery synth bottom, while Moore’s honey-baked solo delivers a satisfying finale. The smoky “Surrender” is the best track, displaying rich vibrato fills and a free-form solo to top it off. The most aggressive guitar/electronic pairing is “Fatboy,” a nod to big-beat pioneer Fatboy Slim.

Not everything works here – a cover of Hendrix’s “Fire” feels out of place. Yet A Different Beat is intriguing and worthy of reassessment within the Moore canon.

