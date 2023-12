Flatpicked English folk with an Appalachian touch

Sparse and haunting, Thomm Jutz and his ’48 Martin D-18 share a solo take on “Come All You Fair And Tender Ladies,” from his new album with Martin Simpson, “Nothing But Green Willow: The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry.” Like you, Thomm is a guitarhead, and he shares the juicy details of his D. Be sure to read our review of the album in the November issue. Read Now!