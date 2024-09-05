Hangin’ with Kid and Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen

Smooth, Funky Blues With Soul

Kid Andersen worked with Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop before scoring his current gig with Rick Estrin & the Nightcats. One of the best blues guitarists around, here, he’s joined by his wife, Lisa, and bandmate Endre Tarczy to play “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” from his latest album, “Spirits.” Kid is playing his ’66 Gibson ES-330 through a Mutron 3 and his ’79 Fender Deluxe Reverb. Then, after a look around at Kid’s Greaseland studio and its guitars, he grabs a Grez Mendocino Junior while Endre plays a ’76 Fender Jazz Bass to accompany Lisa on “In My Mind’s Eye,” from her album, “Soul.” Catch our review of both discs in the August issue. Read Now!