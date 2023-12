NYC blues beast rips on “I Don’t Want Nobody

A fixture in New York City blues joints and familiar face in others worldwide, Popa Chubby melds blues-rock with punk-rock immediacy. His new album with The Beast Band, “Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC” is loaded with Popa’s sense of danger and attitude. That’s his ’57 Gibson TV Special plugged straight into a ’66 Princeton Reverb while he jams on “I Don’t Want Nobody.” Catch our review and interview with Popa in the November issue. Read Now!