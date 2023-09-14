When John Németh hit the blues scene in 2002, one couldn’t help but take notice. In addition to solo albums, he lent his big vocals and powerful harmonica to Junior Watson, Anson Funderburgh, and Elvin Bishop.

Diagnosed with an aggressive tumor in his jaw that required major surgery – and not knowing if he would perform again – Nemeth sought to cut an album prior to the operation. In May, 2022, musician friends stepped up in support, forming an ensemble of blues royalty – guitarists Elvin Bishop and Kid Andersen (doubling on bass), pianist/guitarist Bob Welsh, and drummer Willy Jordan.

The 47-year-old has never shied away from tackling singers from the past, and here he adds his two cents to the Staple Singers (title track), Wilson Pickett (“I Found A Love,” dueting with Jordan), Jo Baker (“Rock Bottom”), and Hank Ballard (“Sexy Ways”). Bishop digs in on his Baker co-write from 1970, and slides on “Elbows On The Wheel.” Andersen provides lead distortion on the Bishop fave “Stealin’ Watermelons,” with Welsh on baritone guitar.

As of this writing, it’s too early to tell what lies ahead, but the blues community is surely looking forward to Nemeth’s next time.

