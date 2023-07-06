Keeley Halo Dual Echo

In this latest Keeley offering, the goal is capturing Andy Timmons’ “Halo” sound, which mines the world of dotted-8th delay effects – you know these sounds from U2 and Pink Floyd hits, as well as Albert Lee’s groundbreaking “Country Boy.” Timmons has deployed these lush sounds for years, and recently partnered with Keeley to package separate delays into one tidy box.

The Halo offers two delay sounds per bank, allowing you to jump between each side at will. There are up to eight user-created presets, allowing more flexibility. Under the hood are five echo rhythms including the dotted-8th note sounds and dedicated Halo effect, along with a vintage multi-tap echo reminiscent of Hank Marvin’s “Apache,” laced with hints of slap and reverb. Other bonuses include up to 1,500 milliseconds of delay, tap tempo, full stereo operation, and inputs for an expression pedal and remote switching. If you hold the Feedback button down, you can access a secondary tier of parameters, controlling EQ flavors. There’s even a “freeze” function for infinite notes or chords.

Features aside (and there are lots of them), the net result of the Keeley Halo is that it’s a very deep and spacious delay. Sure, there are other echo pedals around, but for that otherworldly, ambient sound – particularly those dotted-8th notes – this is a pro-level box that offers a universe of sounds.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.