Composite and graphite guitars have been around for more than 50 years, from famous Ovation acoustics to the Parker Fly, Steinberger, Brian Moore MC/1, and RainSong acoustics. The China-based Donner Music company is getting into the act with its Rising-G Pro, a carbon-fiber acoustic for guitarists on the go, be it a day-trip to the country or a flight to the Caribbean.

The Rising-G Pro is purported to be rigid and insusceptible to humidity, movement, and other things that can especially beleaguer wooden acoustics. The all-black box has a T-700 carbon-fiber top and one-piece composite back and neck, allowing for a guitar that is ostensibly 100 percent stable. At most, a quick tune-up of its relatively heavy Elixir strings is all that should be needed between jams, gigs, or rehearsals.

Other features include a “barrel” back with rounded edges for comfort. There are 20 frets on a high-pressure laminate (HPL) ebony fretboard and a travel-sized scale that measures close to 243/4″. The Donner also has a smaller body compared to standard dreadnoughts. The “parametric” soundhole is situated closer to the player, for better listening.

In hand, the Rising-G Pro will surprise you with its bark, delivering more-than-ample volume from the body and heavier strings. Tonally, the Donner is also sweeter than you’d think, bringing out warmer sounds from its proprietary bracing design (the braces are also composite). Though our Rising-G arrived with high action, there is an adjustable truss rod.

Whether you’re taking a trip or just sitting on the porch, the Donner Rising-G Pro is a solid performer. It won’t take the place of a good ’ol acoustic box, but if you’re on the go or playing live in unkind weather, the Rising-G is a solid option.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.