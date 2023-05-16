<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Monster” Mike Welch digs deep on “Walking to You Baby”

“I was thinking about my late friend, Luther ‘Guitar Junior’ Johnson, and how his records were always direct, full-throttle, hard blues, and it inspired me to dig deep on this one!” said “Monster” Mike Welch of this run at “Walking to You Baby.” Recorded live at producer Kid Andersen’s studio (except for the horn overdubs), it was the first song they cut with the legendary Jerry Jemmott on bass. “It ended up feeling so real that it to be the first song on the album.” Mike is playing a reissue Fender Strat that has been part of his sound for 30 years with a USACG neck, Lindy Fralin pickups, and Curt Mangan .099-.042 strings plugged into a vintage tweed Bassman that Kid keeps at the studio. Kid also keeps cameras in the studio for live-streaming, and this take is the one you hear on Mike’s new album, “Nothing But Time,” set for release June 30 on Gulf Coast Records. The first single, “I’ve Got Nothing But Time,” streets May 26. Preorder now at www.monstermikewelch.com!