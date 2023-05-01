Tedeschi Trucks Band

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi have released the first of a four-album set called I Am The Moon. Comprised of 24 tracks, the songs feature musical input from their 12-piece ensemble with Trucks and Tedeschi front and center. It’s an ambitious project beginning with I. Crescent and continuing with release of II. Ascension, III. The Fall, and IV. Farewell throughout 2022.

Based on the 12th-century Persian poem “Layla & Majnun,” I. Crescent begins plaintively with the acoustic heavy “Hear My Dear,” which intensifies with electric instrumentation, transcendent vocals from Tedeschi, and otherworldly slide from Trucks. But it’s the album’s uplifting warmth, chemistry, and Trucks’ transparent production skill that shine brightest. The project’s title track continues with a hauntingly slow-building chord progression and Trucks soaring with upper-echelon virtuosity. The band explores complex themes and stirring ensemble work with the superb Gabe Dixon on keys on the grooving “Circles ’Round The Sun” and the 12-minute jam, “Pasaquan.”

I. Crescent is only a taste of a larger work as the band continues to explore the fringes of spirituality and soulful Southern-rock improvisation. Throughout, Trucks is surreal as he synthesizes blues slide and Indian influences, morphing spirituality into a powerful musical statement.

