Winston Brothers groove it up on “Drift”

Sebastian Nagel and his band, The Winston Brothers, balance groove, melody, and space in their super-satisfying instrumental funk. Here, Sebastian runs his ’56 Gibson ES-125 (converted to lefty and souped up with ’60s DeArmond pickups) through a ’70s Fender reverb tank and a ’63 Super to play “One Thing,” from the band’s new album, “Drift.” Read our review and exclusive interview with Sebastian in the March issue. Read Now!