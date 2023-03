(Gypsy) Jazzin’ a James Taylor Tune

La Pompe Attack shows us their take on James Taylor’s “Traffic Jam,” from their new album, “Putt Lake Toodleloo,” with Doug Munro on his Legend 503, custom-made by John Kinnaird for Delle Arte guitars. That’s Vinny Raniolo with his D’Angelico EXL-1, Albert Rivera on soprano sax, and Michael Goetz on upright. Our review of the album appears in the March issue. Read Now!