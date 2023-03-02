George Bowen Guitar Summit to Benefit ALS Research

Livermore Valley Arts and the Bankhead Theater, Livermore, California, will host the George Bowen Master Guitar Summit concert on Wednesday, March 15. A benefit for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research, the event was founded by Bowen, a local luthier, after he was diagnosed with the condition. Guest performers include Arlen Roth, Bill Kirchen, Redd Volkaert, Jim Soldi, and VG Editor at Large Dan Forte as his alterego, Teisco Del Rey. For more information, visit livermorearts.org and search the Events tab.