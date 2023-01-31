Jim Lauderdale’s honkey-tonk toe-dip

Singer/Songwriter’s Stylistic Twist

Jim Lauderdale paid a visit to one of his favorite Nashville hangs and grabbed a gorgeous 1940 Martin D-28 to play “Wishbone,” a standout track from his new album, “Game Changer.” “It’s hard to describe the feeling of holding history in your hands and hearing the beautiful tones it creates,” Jim said. “It’s also nice to know there’s something older than you that has gotten better with time! Special thanks to Carter Vintage for being there for us.” Catch our review of “Game Changer” the January issue. Read Now!