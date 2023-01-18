Gregg Wright’s pandemic-fueled album displays the pent-up intensity of a virtuoso guitarist unleashed – the former Jacksons’ guitarist and bluesman comes fully loaded with pyrotechnics and sweet runs galore. Tempered by ’70s tours opening for Albert King and Freddie King, the guitarman brings arena-rock boogie to “Help is On the Way,” while “Pass the Plate” and “Thank You, Lord!” display gospel nuances. Wright straddles the world of the blues and high-velocity rockers like “Crank It Up!,” “Ya Can’t Go Back,” and his “Eruption”-style solo on “Moving Mountains.”

Feel and effortless slide intertwine with single-note pentatonic fire on the mid-tempo stomp of “Hey L’il Girl.” The quasi-religious country ballad “Have You Ever Seen The Wind?” displays Gregg’s flexible vocal range, tight southern harmonies, and restraint. Within the Chicago urban sounds of “Fast One,” he manhandles a minor shuffle and transforms it into a tour-de-force of funkiness and Hendrix-style octave work.

Stellar sidemen add harmony and groove, as Wright masterminds the production chores with unpretentious flavor and artistry. These 13 studio tracks and one live performance are a convergence of black american blues-rock; throughout, Gregg Wright is on fire.

