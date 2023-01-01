Ray Cummins – I’ll See You In My Dreams

Ray Cummins Plays the 1956 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120 prototype “Dark Eyes”

VG ace online tutor Ray Cummins uses the famed ’56 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120 prototype to play “I’ll See You In My Dreams” through a ’66 Princeton. Dubbed “Dark Eyes” because Chet used it to play the song at the Opry in ’56, part of the guitar’s colorful history (see what we did there?) includes being modified by Ray Butts, who put experimental pickup slugs under the E and A strings from the 19th fret to the end of the fretboard. Though no longer functional, they of course draw the eyes of all guitarheads. Keep up with Ray at raycummins.com!