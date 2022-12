FTop-Flight Tune by Texas Stalwart

You can't blame Freddie Krc for loving his '64 Southern Jumbo, which he's using here to play an exclusive rendition of "Bohemian Dandy" from his new album, "Dandy." Doing the nifty lead is friend and Freddie Steady Revuew bandmate Cam King, on his '67 Gretsch Chet Atkins Nashville that's signed by Chet. Don't miss our review of "Dandy," in the October issue.