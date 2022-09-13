Ray Cummins – Guitar Tutorial #9

For his ninth exclusive lesson for VG, Ray Cummins shows how to play a melodic version of “Danny Boy” fingerstyle and with a pick, using jazzy chords along with a few tricky arpeggios. Ray plays his ’98 Gibson Chet Country Gentleman plugged into an ’80s Boss DD-2 through a ’78 Fender Princeton with a 10″ EV. In the second half, he uses his signature McCullough guitar (with a Barbera pickup) to demonstrate how to play accompaniment and basic arpeggios. Check out more lessons HERE!