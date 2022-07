Surf-Guitar Ace Mike Vernon Chills on “Lucky Boy”

Surf-instro revivalist Mike Vernon grabbed his (semi-hollow) Gretsch Tennessee Rose (with flatwounds) plugged into his Roland 77 to play “Lucky Boy.” Named after his dog, the tune is from his new album, “Burnin’ & Churnin’,” which showcases his skill and compositional creativity. Catch our review in the July issue. Read Now!