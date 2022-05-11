Much of a musician’s setup time is relegated to detangling cable thought to be wrapped pristinely at the previous gig. Even if you use Velcro to wrap the cable neatly, the end can slip through the windings, causing a spaghetti mess. The Cable Porter tool solves that by keeping the windings parallel, one right next to the last. The result? Even if you have a twisted mess loaded onto the Cable Porter, it comes out straight with no knots.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.