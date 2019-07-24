Heritage Guitars’ H-155M

Heritage Guitars still builds instruments by hand… in Kalamazoo. Like its veteran brethren in the industry, it focuses on craftsmanship, timeless aesthetics, and a consistent product line.

One of its newer offerings, the H-155M is a gorgeous semi-hollowbody with a carved curly-maple top, chambered mahogany sides and back, solid center block, Florentine cutaway, and a high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish. It has a thicker body binding than comparable models, but the fit and finish are fabulous, as is the top-notch hardware, which includes a TonePros bridge, stop tailpiece, and Grover tuners.

The H-155M is loaded with two Seymour Duncan Seth Lover pickups. A toggle and two Volume and two Tone speed knobs put you in charge. The neck is one-piece mahogany with a 24.75″ scale, ebony fretboard, and mother-of-pearl inlays. Its 12″ fretboard radius, 22 frets, and C-shaped neck are player-friendly as it gets.

Those spoiled by the comfort of Strats but craving the sound of Royal Scam-era Larry Carlton without the bulkiness of a 335 might find the H-155M just the ticket. Unplugged, it’s loud, resonant, and woody. Chords ring with vibrant zeal. Plugged into a clean amp, it straddles the sonic chasm between jazz, blues, and country. A flick of the toggle flips it from teeth to cozy jazz warmth in the neck position. The Seth Lovers are sweet and clear. Add gain, and the H-155M sings in every position with a smooth, organic complexity.

The H-155M has a personality all its own. It rocks, bops, burns, and through it all handles like a vintage sports car. Good luck putting it down.

This article originally appeared in VG April 2018 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.